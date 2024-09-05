Attock police arrest 3 accused

Attock - Police have booked three accused for allegedly black mailing, harassing and demanding extortion from Principal of College of Nursing Attock. As per the FIR, Principal College of Nursing Attock in her written complaint informed DPO Attock that she had been working as Principal College of Nursing Attock for the last two years where more than 300 girl students were studying and residing in the college hostel. She told police that this college having good repute was public institute working under Specialised Health Care Punjab. For quite some time, the accused Tafseer Ahmad, Raja Shahid and Dr Liaqat Munir Qadri were busy in tarnishing the image of the college and busy in character assassination of her and the students as well. On 12/8/2024, the accused Tafseer along with his two accomplices came to her office introducing themselves as journalists and began to harass her on different pretexts, demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion on monthly basis and also demanded to give them contract of the hostel mess as well. They threatened her if their demands were not met then she must remain ready to face dire consequences.

Principal in her complaint requested DPO Attock to give her and her students security and protection from the accused. DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul taking swift action ordered SHO Attock City police station to register an FIR and take action accordingly.

On the orders of DPO Attock, an FIR has been registered and investigation has been started.