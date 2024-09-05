Australia set record with highest powerplay score in T20I history

EDINBURGH - Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh unleashed a brutal assault on Scotland’s bowling, propelling Australia to the highest powerplay score in T20I history during their run chase in Edinburgh. Chasing a modest target of 155, Australia reached 113/1 by the end of the six-over powerplay, surpassing all previous records in the format. Head led the charge, smashing a 17-ball fifty—the joint-fastest by an Australian in T20Is—before Mark Watt dismissed both Head and Marsh in quick succession. Despite losing Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck early on, Head’s explosive 80 off 25 balls, which included 12 fours and five sixes, alongside Marsh’s 39 off 12 balls, set the foundation for Australia’s dominance. Josh Inglis (27*) and Marcus Stoinis (8*) then guided Australia to a comfortable victory with 62 balls to spare, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Mark Watt was the standout bowler for Scotland, claiming 2/13 in his two overs, while the rest of the attack struggled against Australia’s relentless onslaught. The series continues with two more matches on September 6 and 7 at the same venue.