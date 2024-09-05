Thursday, September 05, 2024
Azad Kashmir declares September 7 as Youm-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat

Web Desk
4:11 PM | September 05, 2024
National

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq announced that September 7 will be officially celebrated as Youm-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat, following a resolution passed by the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, he highlighted the government's commitment to ongoing development projects, promising timely completion and continued public welfare efforts.

Haq also announced that electricity would be provided at Rs3 per unit for three months, with plans to extend the benefit.

He expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s cooperation in development and emphasized efforts to enhance healthcare facilities in the region.

