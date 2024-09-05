Bahawalpur DC reviews new e-Service Centre, housing project

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Wednesday visited the Bahawalpur Service Centre to assess the implementation of new measures as directed by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During his visit, he was briefed by the incharge of the e-Service Centre, who highlighted the establishment of these centers across 13 districts in the province, thanks to the efforts of Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board, Faisal Yusuf, and Director General of Digital Services, Muhammad Waseem Bhatti. The e-Service centres offer a wide range of services including the issuance of stamp papers, domicile certificates, driving licences, death and birth certificates, marriage registration certificates, NADRA e-facilities such as utility bill payments, vehicle registration, token tax, and postal services, among others. Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Jappa inspected the counter dedicated to the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” housing project, aimed at providing low-income families in Bahawalpur district with better housing options. He inquired about the quality of the services provided through this initiative. DC Jappa also informed that registration centres have been established in the offices of the DC Bahawalpur, Deputy Director of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, and assistant commissioners across all tehsils. These centres are part of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, providing low-income individuals with essential information for their registration.