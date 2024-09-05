Britain’s Jack Draper reaches first Grand Slam semifinal at US Open

British tennis player Jack Draper has reached his first semi-final after beating his opponent in straight sets Wednesday at the 2024 US Open.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, the world no. 25 Draper beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

"It's amazing. To be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world. Honestly, it's a dream come true for me," Draper said after winning against world No. 10 de Minaur.

"I think I played a solid match. I feel the best, fitness-wise, I’ve been in a long, long time. I think that’s where Alex has sort of got me in the past.

"I also think maybe he was struggling a little bit today with something, which may have helped me a little bit. But credit to Alex—he’s an amazing fighter and an unbelievable player, and we’re going to have many more battles to come," he added.

Draper, 22, also became the first British man to play a US Open semifinal since Andy Murray won this title in 2012.

He will next face either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday.

In women's singles, Czech player Karolina Muchova booked her place at the US Open semis after beating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Muchova will meet either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday.

The US Open will end with the men's singles final on Sunday.