Burewala Police investigate kidney removal case of abducted labourer

BUREWALA - In a shocking incident, an organ trafficking group abducted a labourer and allegedly removed his kidney.

According to police sources here on Wednesday, the victim named Ahsan son of Qurban Ali, resident of Salman Town Burewala, was a labourer at Manga Mandi (near Lahore). The alleged outlaws took him on pretext of job to Rawalpindi. After rendering him unconscious, the alleged organ trafficking group removed his kidney. The labourer was left helpless after the surgery and was also abandoned near his home in Burewala.

The victim’s family initially reported the incident to the Model Town police station, but the police directed them to go to Manga Mandi for further action. Due to poverty, the family could not take Ahsan to Manga Mandi. When his condition worsened, a neighbour alerted the police again, but the police arrested the informant and attempted to file charges against him under the Telegraph Act. The incident caught the attention of high ups.

According to sources, upon receiving a confidential report, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman immediately dispatched a special team, alongwith Ahsan, in an ambulance to Manga Mandi for treatment and thorough investigation.

SP Operations Chung assured the victim’s family of full support and justice. The family expressed their gratitude to the higher officials for their prompt intervention and support. They hoped that they would get justice.

Girl killed, three injured

as roof caves in

A girl died while her mother and two minor brothers sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident here at Chak No 475/EB on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the dilapidated roof of a room caved in due to rain.

Resultantly, the girl identified as Eman Fatima (12) died on the spot, while her mother Shakeela Bibi, brothers Arshad (6) and Irfan (2) sustained serious injuries. The victims were shifted to hospital.

Armed robbers loot citizen’s house

Armed robbers looted gold ornaments and cash Rs0.5 million from a citizen’s house in the limits of Sadr police on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, seven armed outlaws entered into the house of a local landlord named Shahid Rasool, resident of 507/EB and held hostage the family at gunpoint.

They looted gold ornaments worth Rs5.5 million and cash amounting to Rs500,000 and fled away. Upon receiving the information, the police concerned reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.