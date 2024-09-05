Call for joint efforts against child trafficking, bonded labour in Sindh

KARACHI - The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) hosted a “Provincial Stakeholders’ Working Group Meeting of Sindh” at a local hotel, in Karachi. SSDO and SHRC are working in close collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders of the Government of Sindh to assist in combatting trafficking in persons and bonded labor in the province. SHRC and SSDO strive to achieve these goals to help the country make significant strides in ensuring justice, equity, and dignity for all its citizens.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission emphasized that the Rules of Business under the federal act apply only to the ICT, urging provinces to create their own rules. He informed the audience that draft rules are currently with the law department, and the Home Department can access them as it’s within their mandate. He informed that he had visited all Dar-ul-Amans in Sindh, and SHRC and WDD are working closely to functionalize Dar-ul-Amans in Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas. He added that Sindh lacks a legal framework for Dar-ul-Amans. SHRC will draft legislation for the regulation of these shelters and present it to the assembly. He recommended that one-stop facilities should be prioritized in high-need cities outside Karachi. Additionally, he stressed the need for better monitoring of inter-departmental coordination committees. He also highlighted the absence of a daycare center within the Secretariat. Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO welcomed the audience and shared two cases of Trafficking in persons in his speech, He highlighted that prosecution remains a major issue. Conviction rate and FIR processes also came under discussion. He noted that social media has contributed to the rise in trafficking trends, making youth particularly vulnerable. SSDO is making efforts to raise local awareness, which is crucial. Child trafficking has increased, with the TIP report highlighting this issue.

He also mentioned SSDO and SHRC training sessions with Sindh police on trafficking in persons. He stressed that TIP cases are not being properly reported and emphasized the need for provinces to develop their own rules on trafficking in persons. Monitoring of district-level TIP meetings is also necessary.

Barrister Rida Tahir, Gender & Child Rights Expert, discussed domestic violence cases, highlighting the loopholes in the FIR process and investigation procedures.

SSP Abdul Raheem Sherazi emphasized the need for all relevant departments, including Social Welfare, Law, Home, Police, and Labor, to collaborate in creating the rules for the Trafficking in Persons Act. He also mentioned that SHRC and SSDO have conducted numerous training sessions for parliamentarians, government officials, police, and media personnel on trafficking in persons.

Shabana Kausar Shahani, Additional Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Government of Sindh emphasizes the necessity of establishing clear rules and procedures to support the effective enforcement of TIP-related laws.

Ali Murad Baladi, Deputy Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle at the Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Zone, shared that trafficking in persons primarily involves sexual exploitation and forced labor.

Wali Mohammad Qureshi, Deputy Director of the Women Development Department, stated that women affected by trafficking can stay in Safe Houses for a short period, but for longer stays, they can be accommodated in Dar-ul-Amans under the WDD. If a case falls under the WDD’s jurisdiction, they can seek assistance from the police for recovery efforts.

Fatima Saima, Deputy Secretary of Foreigners and Human Rights, Home Department, Government of Sindh, emphasized that the rules should be multi-sectorial, reflecting the involvement of all relevant departments

Lajwanti, a Communication Specialist at the Good Governance Treaty Implementation Cell, Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, shared that their cell collects data from various departments to report it to the relevant UN agency.

Zulfiqar Abbasi, DSP of the Human Rights Cell in the Sindh Police, reported that 32 cases have been registered under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act of 2018. He also mentioned that the Sindh Police is actively raising public awareness on various topics through FM Radio.

Fareeda Tahir, Public Relations Officer, SHRC, suggested that since the Treaty Implementation Cell is already collecting data from various departments, it should be responsible for tracking cases of trafficking in persons and bonded labor in Sindh.

It was decided that SHRC would send letters to the departments requesting information on the number of cases registered and the number of meetings conducted at their head offices and district offices.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to continue the fight against human trafficking in Sindh. The SHRC, SSDO, and its partners will focus on enhancing victim support services, improving data collection and reporting mechanisms, and advocating for stronger legislative measures.