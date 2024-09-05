Child Labor Abuse

Pakistan faces numerous challenges, and the persistent issue of child labor is one of the most concerning. A significant number of children are forced to work beyond their capacity. According to a report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO), approximately 3.3 million children in Pakistan are trapped in the menace of child labor, with 13.7% of victims aged 10-17 years. These statistics highlight the dire state of child labor in our country.

Several factors contribute to this problem, including poverty, inflation, illiteracy, and a lack of quality education. With 26 million children out of school, Pakistan must urgently reassess its educational policies and address the flaws that plague the system.

Judicious steps are needed to ensure that such a large number of children are enrolled in schools. A few months ago, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif acknowledged the severity of the issue and vowed to address it with determination, yet no concrete measures have emerged. Education is a fundamental human right, yet countless Pakistani children are deprived of it. Therefore, the relevant authorities must address this issue immediately. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is essential to prepare them properly.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.