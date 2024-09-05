Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Child Labor Abuse

September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan faces numerous challenges, and the persistent issue of child labor is one of the most concerning. A significant number of children are forced to work beyond their capacity. According to a report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO), approximately 3.3 million children in Pakistan are trapped in the menace of child labor, with 13.7% of victims aged 10-17 years. These statistics highlight the dire state of child labor in our country.

Several factors contribute to this problem, including poverty, inflation, illiteracy, and a lack of quality education. With 26 million children out of school, Pakistan must urgently reassess its educational policies and address the flaws that plague the system.

Judicious steps are needed to ensure that such a large number of children are enrolled in schools. A few months ago, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif acknowledged the severity of the issue and vowed to address it with determination, yet no concrete measures have emerged. Education is a fundamental human right, yet countless Pakistani children are deprived of it. Therefore, the relevant authorities must address this issue immediately. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is essential to prepare them properly.

‘Korean Week 2024’ to strengthen ties with cultural events, films screening, Taekwondo

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024