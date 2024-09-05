Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China, Pakistan varsities to boost bio-health agriculture

INP
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  To boost scientific research collaboration between China and Pakistan, Northwest A & F University (NWAFU), China, in partnership with Ayub Agricultural Research Institute of Punjab (AARI), Pakistan and China Machinery Engineering Co, Ltd (CMEC) plan to exchange animal and plant germplasm resources and modern bio-health agricultural technologies.

During their meeting at NWAFU in late August, they decided to advance new agricultural technologies, foster emerging agricultural industries, and enhance productivity, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

They agreed to focus specifically on cultivating crops like sesame and pepper. Previously, their collaboration successfully established demonstration model fields in Punjab for the cultivation of organic agricultural products.

Moreover, both sides decided to collaborate on talent development and technical training at all levels, aiming to nurture high-quality undergraduate students and vocational agricultural industry operators.

Azad Kashmir declares September 7 as Youm-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat

They will also identify key agricultural products for trade, support leading agricultural enterprises in relevant trade activities, and promote the development of China-Pakistan demonstration parks and high-quality industrial growth through trade.

They also aim to actively promote short-term exchanges and training for Pakistani agricultural experts, as well as the demonstration and promotion of agricultural technology within the SCO framework.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024