CM Maryam inaugurates two mega projects in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday inaugurated two major development projects in Lahore, both designed to improve traffic flow along a heavily congested section of the Ring Road. These projects include Controlled Access Corridor Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects. Besides, remodeling of Babu Sabu Interchange on the main entrance and exit of the controlled access corridor is also included. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to further expand service lanes along the closed road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities. Also, madam chief minister planted saplings on the occasion, and visited both the projects to inspect the quality of work. She also inspected service roads along the Controlled Access Corridor Road. The CM was briefed in detail by LDA authorities that the construction of “Niazi Interchange to Saggian” and “Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange” project has also been completed. A service lane road has been opened on both sides of the 7.5 km Controlled Access Corridor closed road project. DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed gave a detailed briefing on the projects. They apprised the chief minister that besides the construction of the service road, the repair and rehabilitation of the drain has also been completed. She was further briefed that five vehicular and four pedestrian subways have been constructed on the closed road service road. The CM was also briefed that a green belt and a park have also been built At Babu Sabu Chowk after clearing encroachments on 16 kanals, 6 marla land worth more than Rs 1.5 billion. Besides, a 540 meter long four-lane bridge has been constructed on Ravi River. She was further apprised that Shahdara, Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura, Kalashah Kaku, Lahore Ring Road and other adjacent communities will benefit from Ravi Bridge project, whereas Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Chauhan Road, Saggian, Shirakot, Shafiqabad, Rasulpura, Bilalganj, Munshi Hospital, Amin Park and other adjacent settlements will benefit from Controlled Access Corridor Closed Road project.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, MPA Sania Ashiq, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Samiullah Khan, Chairman PHA Ghazali Saleem Butt, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik. Rashid Nasrullah and Hafiz Nauman accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, CCPO, CTO, and others were also present on the occasion.