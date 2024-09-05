Construction work on White Oil Pipeline Project expected to start soon

477km long pipeline aims at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD - Construction work on White Oil Pipeline Project is expected to commence shortly, as agreement between the stakeholders for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba Pipeline Project has been reached. In a significant development for Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, the signing ceremony of consortium agreement between the stakeholders for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project was held on Wednesday at SIFC Secretariat, PM Office.

The ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, DG Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Major General Asad Rehman and Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan. The heads of consortium entities i.e. MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Taha, DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, signed the historical consortium agreement. MD PSO and DG FWO signed another MoU with stakeholders i.e CEO PAPCO Irtiza Qureshi, MD Interstate Gas Systems (ISGS) Nadeem Bajwa. Previously, a memorandum of understanding for consortium formation was signed among the stakeholders on February 14, 2024.

The pipeline project is a testament to the commitment of Petroleum Division and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) aims to complete the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar apart from achieving the energy efficient movement of petroleum products as well as preventing adulteration and providing increased safety.

It will connect Punjab from Machike, near Lahore, to Tarujabba, near Peshawar. The pipeline consists of two segments, Machike-Thallian and Thallian - Tarujabba along Motorway having connectivity options with Attock refinery, Chakpirana and Faqirabad. It completes the infrastructure supply chain from Karachi to Peshawar. This may be called a flagship project spearheaded by FWO and jointly supported by PSO, PARCO and ISGS. The 477km long pipeline, aims at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar with initial carrying capacity of 7MTPA extendable to 10MTPA. The Machike-Thalian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline, an essential part of Pakistan’s strategy to enhance its energy supply chain, aims to ensure the secure and efficient transportation of white oil products across the country. This pipeline, covering a strategic route, is designed to reduce the dependency on road transportation, minimize environmental impacts, and improve the overall efficiency of oil distribution. The signing of this consortium agreement marks the beginning of the project’s implementation phase, with construction expected to commence shortly. The consortium partners are committed to ensuring that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline, adhering to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.