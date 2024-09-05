Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi till Sept 19

Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi till Sept 19
Web Desk
11:17 AM | September 05, 2024
National

The interim bail for PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been extended in their respective legal cases.

At the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka reviewed their bail applications. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented them in court.

The court has requested an updated report on Imran Khan's video link appearance due to the jail authorities' failure to provide a response.

During the proceedings, Khan's lawyer sought an extension of the interim bail, citing ongoing bail hearings at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. The court granted the extension and rescheduled the next hearing for September 19.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725512010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024