Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi till Sept 19

The interim bail for PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been extended in their respective legal cases.

At the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka reviewed their bail applications. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry represented them in court.

The court has requested an updated report on 's video link appearance due to the jail authorities' failure to provide a response.

During the proceedings, Khan's lawyer sought an extension of the interim bail, citing ongoing bail hearings at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. The court granted the extension and rescheduled the next hearing for September 19.