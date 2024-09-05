Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue cases on rise in KP

APP
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The Health Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to closely monitor dengue patients following a surge in positive cases across the province.

According to an official report, the number of dengue cases in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 177. Out of these, 11 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals, while the rest are being treated at home under regular monitoring.

The report detailed that 29 positive cases were reported in Peshawar, 28 in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 10 in Swabi, and seven each in Bajaur, Swat, and Haripur. Additionally, four cases each were reported in Dir Lower and Charsadda, two in Mansehra, and one each in Lower Chitral, Buner, Dir Upper, Kohat, Nowshera, Torghar, and Tank.

The health department has declared Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, and Mansehra as dengue-sensitive districts.

KP CM seeks transitory bail after arrest warrant issued

Letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners of all districts, urging them to educate the public about the dengue virus and necessary precautionary measures.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024