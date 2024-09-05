Dengue cases on rise in KP

PESHAWAR - The Health Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to closely monitor dengue patients following a surge in positive cases across the province.

According to an official report, the number of dengue cases in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 177. Out of these, 11 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals, while the rest are being treated at home under regular monitoring.

The report detailed that 29 positive cases were reported in Peshawar, 28 in Abbottabad, 11 in Bannu, 10 in Swabi, and seven each in Bajaur, Swat, and Haripur. Additionally, four cases each were reported in Dir Lower and Charsadda, two in Mansehra, and one each in Lower Chitral, Buner, Dir Upper, Kohat, Nowshera, Torghar, and Tank.

The health department has declared Abbottabad, Swat, Bannu, and Mansehra as dengue-sensitive districts.

Letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners of all districts, urging them to educate the public about the dengue virus and necessary precautionary measures.