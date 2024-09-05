Thursday, September 05, 2024
Earthquake tremors jolt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Desk
8:29 PM | September 05, 2024
On Thursday, several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Swat, Malakand, and Shangla, experienced earthquake tremors, causing panic among residents.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported a 5.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 104 km.

This follows last month's 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which shook Islamabad and multiple cities across KP and Punjab.

Tremors were reported in Islamabad, Swat, Peshawar, and cities across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Multan, and Sargodha.

The NSMC confirmed the epicenter was also in the Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 215 km.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

