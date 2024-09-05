Thursday, September 05, 2024
ECP begins verification of election forms

Web Desk
3:12 PM | September 05, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has initiated the process of verifying election forms, including Forms 45, 46, 47, 48, and 49, which have been uploaded to its website.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja issued a notification regarding the verification process and appointed officers to oversee the task. According to the notification, Muhammad Nasir Khan has been designated as the team leader responsible for verifying forms from constituencies NA 1-266, PP 1-297, and PS 1-120. Kashif Abbas Malik will lead the verification for PK 1-115, while Waqas Malik has been assigned as the supervisor of the entire verification process.

Syed Nadeem Haider will manage the verification teams. These teams will focus on verifying Forms 45 and 46 and identifying any missing or unreadable forms. Additionally, the ECP will ensure that all forms on the website are complete, readable, and authentic.

With over 92,000 polling station forms to verify, the process is challenging, but the teams have been given a seven-day deadline to complete the task.

