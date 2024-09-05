€1.5m Pak-Finland vocational talent, mobility boost project launched

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-Finland International Cooperation - Vocational Talent and Mobility Boost (PAFIIC) project was officially launched on Wednesday during a virtual kick-off ceremony held simultaneously at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) in Islamabad, Pakistan, and the City of Turku, Finland.

This landmark initiative, which received a €1.5 million grant from the European Union, aims to fortify vocational training and foster international employment opportunities by facilitating a strategic partnership between NUTECH and the Turku Vocational Institute (TAI) in Finland.

The PAFIIC project is designed to enhance the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in Pakistan by providing 150 Pakistani students with advanced training and hands-on experience in Finland.

These students will receive specialized instruction in the Hospitality and Care Assistant sectors, with the goal of integrating them into the Finnish workforce upon completion of their training. This initiative represents a significant step forward in both skill development for Pakistani youth and the promotion of bilateral economic relations.

Hannu Ripatti, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Pak Mission in Sweden and PAFIIC team joined the online event to mark the start of programme.

Rector NUTECH, Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz HI (M) , expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its transformative potential. “The launch of the PAFIIC project is a significant milestone in our journey towards globalising vocational education and opening new avenues for our students.

This initiative exemplifies the power of international cooperation in advancing skills development and creating valuable employment opportunities. We are proud to partner with Turku Vocational Institute and grateful for the support of the European Union, as this project will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and enhancement of the TVET sector in Pakistan.”

The project is expected to not only elevate the standards of vocational training in Pakistan but also attract foreign investment and foster economic development by providing skilled professionals to the Finnish industry.