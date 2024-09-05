Faisalabad Police claim two robbers killed in encounter

FAISALABAD - Two robbers were killed while their two accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire with police here on Wednesday.

According to details, the police signaled to stop suspected motorcyclists in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad but the bike riders instead of stopping started firing which led to an encounter. In cross firing, two robbers identified as Kashif and Zubair were killed while their two accomplices sped the scene. The killed robbers had injured three minor children during a robbery few days earlier.

They were wanted by police in various criminal cases and their bodies were shifted to hospital.

Minor housemaids tortured, suspected trader arrested

The Madina Town police have arrested a local trader on the CPO orders on the charge of torturing his housemaids. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 12-year-old Eman Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Haneef Jutt, and 13-year-old Manahal, daughter of Rafaqat Ali Jutt, residents of Sheikhupura were working housemaids in the house of a local Arshad Sheikh in Edan Valley. The both girls were going back to see their patients when accused Arshad Sheikh intercepted them on the way and subjected them to severe torture. Some people made video of the incident and shared it on social media. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprit.

Therefore, a special team was constituted who conducted raid and arrested Arshad Sheikh from Edan Valley. The accused was locked behind bars after registration of a case while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.