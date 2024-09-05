Fazl pledges support for parliament on vital lawmaking

Maulana Fazl explains in NA, no matter legislature is from ‘Form-45 or Form-47’ we must struggle to strengthen it. Minister says no loadshedding in country on account of generation shortfall.

ISLAMABAD - Reneging on his earlier stance about the PML-N-led federal government’s legitimacy, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman in the National Assembly sitting has said that they must extend support to the parliament on important legislative business regardless of whether ‘they are from Form-45 or Form-47’.

While addressing on the floor of the house on Wednesday, the JUI-F chief commented that there was a need for confidence building measures to regain trust of the people in the state and its institutions.

He said that the state has the right to usurp resources of the people of any province. Citing the example of the recent resignation of Akhtar Mengal from the parliament, he questioned why the situation has reached this point to repose distrust in the parliament. “I have already expressed concerns about the government’s writ in Balochistan and KP provinces,” he said mentioning a recent incident that said that four to five armed attacks on security forces were carried out in Balochistan.

He said that there was a need to resolve issues politically. He said that the veterans are being replaced by young and inexperienced persons and because of their emotional approach issues become more perplexed.

He was of the view that the politicians should be empowered and made to take important decisions. He also did not hesitate to pose a question whether the present government was authorized to hold talks with stakeholders. He also remarked on whether the present government has the capability to talk to aggrieved people by taking the opposition and Parliament into confidence to end worsening unrest.

About the developing projects, he said, “If a country is doing investment, the other power is up against projects”. He feared that the route of CPEC from Dera Ismail Khan to Balochistan is in the occupation of some other elements and development project was difficult there.

“We will continue opposition to the government but will offer our services in the better national interests”, said Maulana Fazl, adding that the situation in Balochistan and KP could be normalized if the Parliament plays its role. On his turn, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said it needs to be taken seriously as to why senior members of parliament are disappointed. He said the government should not accept the resignation of Akhtar Mengal as it might lead to a more gigantic issue.

The house was also informed that no loadshedding is being carried out in the country on account of generation shortfall.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar told the house, during the question hour, that the DISCOs are carrying out load management in their areas based on the losses of feeders.

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik pointed out that the indigenous gas reserves are depleting. He said the government is taking measures to improve supplies which include awarding new blocks for oil and gas exploration and import of LNG.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, responding to a calling attention notice, said the government is taking steps to bring improvement in the electricity transmission system.

Earlier, MQM lawmaker Aminul Haq said that K-Electric over the time became state within the state and does not follow any directives from the provincial government and Nepra.

He said that K-Electric has been following the practice of unnecessary load-shedding in the name of fault and bad weather. “Electricity disappears with the first drop of rain”, he said.