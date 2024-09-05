FIA arrests university’s guard involved in harassment from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in online sexual harassment during an operation.

The accused was working as a security guard in a private university and was used to trap the students by pretending to be an American citizen.

Moreover, the accused used to sexually harass female students of the university by pretending to be an FIA official. The accused was identified as Muhammad Jaber and was arrested from Jinnah Garden Islamabad.

According to preliminary investigation, the arrested accused is involved in blackmailing female students under the guise of objectionable material that has been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

The accused was sexually harassing the students for the past several months.

The accused has been arrested, and an investigation has been started.