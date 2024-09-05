Thursday, September 05, 2024
Gold prices surge by Rs2,000 per Tola in local market

Gold prices surge by Rs2,000 per Tola in local market
Web Desk
11:05 PM | September 05, 2024
Business

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,000, reaching Rs262,100 on Thursday, up from Rs260,100 the previous day, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs1,714, selling at Rs224,708, while 22-karat gold rose to Rs205,983 from Rs204,411.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, with per tola priced at Rs2,900 and 10 grams at Rs2,486. In the international market, gold prices increased by $22, reaching $2,503 per ounce.

Web Desk

Business

