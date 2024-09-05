Govt committed to turn country into strong economy: Ahsan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has expressed government's resolve to turn country into a strong economy.

He was addressing book launch ceremony on the theme of "100 Most Successful CEOs and Diplomats of Pakistan" in Islamabad today.

Ahsan Iqbal said the continuation of strong policies can put the country on the path of development.

He said during last sixteen months, government has succeeded in controlling inflation, taking measures for economic stability and restoring the confidence of international financial institutions.