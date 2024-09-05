Govt, opp agree to shun differences, keep education away from politics

KARACHI - In a landmark decision aimed at fostering educational reforms, members of both the government and opposition in Sindh have agreed to set aside their political differences and avoid any negative politics related to education.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Sindh Minister for Education and Mineral Development Syed Sardar Ali Shah and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, who was joined by a delegation from the MQM-Pakistan.

The meeting, held in the minister’s chamber, included assembly members Adil Askari, Najam Mirza, and Rashid Khan. Discussions centered on the development of education in Sindh, with both sides committing to a collaborative and constructive approach. Minister Shah welcomed the opposition’s proposals regarding education, stressing that no negative politics should interfere with the education of Sindh’s children. Opposition leaders praised the minister’s initiative on school adoption, which had been communicated to assembly members, and assured that any issues identified within the education sector would be addressed factually and without exaggeration.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation, the minister remarked, “A democratic system is incomplete without the opposition, and their serious commitment to advancing education in Sindh is commendable.” He further noted that despite ongoing challenges, significant strides have been made in educational reform, including the implementation of the Teachers’ Licensing Policy and Non-Formal Education programmes, which have been lauded nationwide.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi announced that the MQM Pakistan’s 37 MPAs would soon present a list of schools in their constituencies along with final proposals for the school adoption initiative. He stressed that after taking on the responsibility of monitoring the selected schools, the MPAs would continue their diligent efforts and provide full cooperation. Khurshidi reaffirmed that improving schools in their constituencies remains their top priority. Minister Shah commended the opposition’s serious approach in response to his letter regarding school adoption, noting that this collaborative effort would strengthen the tradition of mutual oversight and improvement among both opposition and government members.

It was also agreed that the series of meetings to identify and address educational reforms and challenges in Sindh would continue in the future.