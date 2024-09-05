Honorary consul general of Sri Lanka visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE - Honorary Consul General of Yasin Joya Wednesday visited Sundas Foundation, where he met with children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and other blood-related disorders.

During his visit, Joya distributed chocolates and gifts among the children. Dr Adnan Gilani, Medical Director of Sundas Foundation, provided a detailed briefing on the facilities offered by the foundation, highlighting that over 7,000 thalassemia patients, as well as patients with hemophilia and other blood disorders, receive free treatment at Sundas Foundation. In his speech, Yasin Joya praised Sundas Foundation for its exemplary work in treating thalassemia, hemophilia, and blood cancer. He expressed a commitment to partnering with the foundation to expand its services to more cities across Pakistan. Joya also encouraged public support for Sundas Foundation to reduce the prevalence of these serious illnesses.

Joya mentioned Sri Lanka’s donation of 30,000 corneas to Pakistan, which has restored sight to thousands of people, and assured continued support in the future. Founder and President of Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan thanked Joya and the Sri Lankan people for their support, acknowledging the life-changing impact of the donated corneas. He also presented Yasin Joya with a commemorative shield as a token of appreciation.