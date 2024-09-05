Housing minister visits EHFPRO Lifestyle Residencia Apartments, Kashmir Avenue Apartment

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Housing & Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, along with Secretary Housing & Works, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, visited the EHFPRO Lifestyle Residencia Apartments and Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13, Islamabad. The Project Director EHFPRO and the Director Technical FGEHA, accompanied by the Director General, FGE Housing Authority, Captain (Retd.) Zafar Muhammad Iqbal, provided a detailed briefing to the federal minister regarding the overall progress of the projects and the reasons for the delays. The minister observed the progress of the projects and reprimanded the EHFPRO project management for the delays.

He emphasized that accountability is crucial, especially when dealing with the hard-earned money of the allottees. The Minister further stated that corrupt practices within the Housing Authority will not be tolerated and declared a zero-tolerance policy against delays and corruption. He instructed the EHFPRO management to ensure the resumption of work by the end of October 2024 and urged them to resolve the legal issues in accordance with the law.

The federal minister highlighted that such projects play a vital role in boosting the construction sector and over 40 associated industries. Additionally, they will provide thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for skilled youth, contributing to the country’s economic growth and poverty alleviation. Therefore, any delay in these projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances.