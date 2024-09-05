IHC issues notices to Adiala Jail officials

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing them to ensure that either of them is present at the next hearing date. A single bench of the IHC, led by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, issued these directions in response to a petition filed by the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. His counsels, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry and Naeem Haider Panjotha, alleged that jail authorities were obstructing them from representing Khan in an ongoing trial in the NAB reference titled State vs Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

Justice Ishaq stated in his written order that any trial proceedings conducted without the presence of the accused’s counsels, due to such obstructions, would render the evidence recorded “insignificant.” Faisal Fareed informed the court that he and his co-counsel were prevented from accessing the jail courtroom on August 29, 2024, and September 2, 2024, despite previous court judgments affirming the right to legal representation, even in a jail trial. The IHC bench expressed serious concerns over the alleged denial of access to justice. The court warned that if the jail officials do not appear at the next hearing with full instructions, it may consider moving the trial to another location under its direct oversight.

The court scheduled the next hearing for September 6, 2024, alongside a related petition concerning Prison Rules. Notices were issued to the respondents, including the jail superintendent and deputy superintendent, to appear at the next hearing.