Despite being 45, former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir continues to display his bowling brilliance for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

As captain defending the title, Tahir took 3-48 against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, staging a crucial comeback despite conceding runs.

His resilience and passion showcased that age is merely a number, reaffirming his position as one of the world's top spinners.