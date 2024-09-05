Ishaq Dar, UK’s Lammy discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties, regional peace



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy, during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Dar highlighted the importance of a strong Pakistan-UK partnership, emphasizing the need to advance the comprehensive bilateral agenda and support regional peace and stability.

He also commended the British-Pakistani community for their contributions to enhancing relations between the two nations. Dar expressed a desire to work closely with Lammy on mutual issues, including climate action, youth empowerment, and boosting trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to transforming the historic relationship with the UK into a stronger strategic partnership.

Both leaders discussed a broad range of bilateral relations and regional matters of shared interest. Lammy congratulated Dar on Pakistan's election to the UN Security Council and assured the UK’s support during Pakistan’s term. They also agreed to stay in contact while preparing for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for October 2024.

During his five-day official trip, Dar will meet other senior British officials, including UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora and UK Parliament, according to the Foreign Office.