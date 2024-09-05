Karachi to experience mostly dry weather, light rain expected in suburbs

Karachi is expected to remain dry on Thursday following the weakening of a westerly wave that had affected the region. While the city itself is unlikely to see any significant rainfall, light rain or drizzling may occur in the suburbs.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz stated that Karachi will likely remain rain-free due to a decrease in the intensity of monsoon winds. The weather will be partly cloudy and humid, with the current temperature at 29°C.

The Met Office forecasts a maximum temperature range of 32 to 34°C for the city, with an earlier recorded minimum temperature of 27°C. Winds are blowing at a speed of 18 km/h.

The rest of the country is expected to experience mostly hot and dry conditions. However, areas in eastern Sindh such as Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Mithi, and Tharparkar may see rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Additionally, some regions in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas are also likely to experience rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorms.