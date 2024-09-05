KMU plans to set up Health Sciences Campus in Mohmand

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is set to expand its academic programs by introducing Allied Health Sciences degree programs, including BS Nursing and Doctor of Physical Therapy, in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A team from KMU, led by Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr. Haider Darain, along with Dr. Najma Naz, Director INS, Abdur Rehman, Assistant Director of Affiliation, Aitizaz, and Engineer Ibrar Ahmad, visited Mohmand District to assess potential sites for establishing a new KMU Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) campus.

During the visit, the team conducted site inspections and engaged in discussions with Dr. Ihtisham Ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner of Mohmand District, Saddam Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Ms. Alia Mustafa, Principal of GGDC Ekkaghund, Ms. Marukh Zahir Shah, Principal of GGDC Chanda, Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Professor at GDC Ekkaghund, Kausar Khan, Assistant Professor at GDC Lakro, and Zarshad Khan, In-Charge Principal at GDC Ekkaghund.

The proposed campus aims to become a center for advanced healthcare education and training in the region, addressing the need for skilled healthcare professionals. The KMU team expressed their appreciation to the Deputy Commissioner and the local team for their support and commitment to the project, pledging full cooperation to ensure its successful realization.