KP CM Gandapur secures transitory bail

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted temporary bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister in connection with an ongoing case involving the possession of arms and liquor.

In its ruling, the court instructed the authorities not to detain the Chief Minister in any ongoing cases and permitted him to appear before the court at a later date. This decision comes after Gandapur approached the PHC to avoid arrest following a warrant issued by an Islamabad court in the same case.

The court further directed the administration to present details of all cases registered against the Chief Minister. The ruling follows a decision by an Islamabad Sessions Court, which had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur after he failed to appear for a hearing on medical grounds.

Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, presiding over the case, rejected Gandapur’s request for exemption from attendance and instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhara Kahu police station to apprehend the Chief Minister and bring him before the court for the next hearing.