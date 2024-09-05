Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM Gandapur secures transitory bail

KP CM Gandapur secures transitory bail
Web Desk
5:07 PM | September 05, 2024
National

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted temporary bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an ongoing case involving the possession of arms and liquor.

In its ruling, the court instructed the authorities not to detain the Chief Minister in any ongoing cases and permitted him to appear before the court at a later date. This decision comes after Gandapur approached the PHC to avoid arrest following a warrant issued by an Islamabad court in the same case.

The court further directed the administration to present details of all cases registered against the Chief Minister. The ruling follows a decision by an Islamabad Sessions Court, which had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur after he failed to appear for a hearing on medical grounds.

Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, presiding over the case, rejected Gandapur’s request for exemption from attendance and instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhara Kahu police station to apprehend the Chief Minister and bring him before the court for the next hearing.

Torrential rains in Balochistan claim 40 lives, cause widespread damage

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024