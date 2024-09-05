KP CM seeks transitory bail after arrest warrant issued

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a transitory bail application in the Peshawar High Court after an Islamabad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in an arms and liquor recovery case.

The petition was filed following a warrant issued by Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, who noted Gandapur's failure to appear in court.

Gandapur's legal team argued that his absence was due to illness and the ongoing flood situation. The case stems from a 2016 incident where illegal arms and liquor were allegedly found in Gandapur's vehicle.