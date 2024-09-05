KP ESSI approves issuance of e-cards to labourers

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees’ Social Security Institution (ESSI) members have unanimously approved the issuance of a universal e-card to labourers to protect their data and medical service records.

The approval was made during the 84th ESSI governing body meeting, held at the central office of ESSI under the chairmanship of Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan. The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour and Chairman ESSI Mian Adil Iqbal, Additional Secretary Industries Department, Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Deputy Secretary Labour, and other members of the governing body.

The provincial minister emphasized that the labour department is taking tangible steps for the welfare of workers, adding that the department is moving towards digitization and will soon issue e-membership cards to workers. He highlighted that the e-card will safeguard labourers’ data and medical records, making it easier for patients visiting ESSI hospitals to access services without facing long queues.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given to the provincial minister on implementing decisions made in light of recommendations from the previous governing body meeting. The discussion included the condition of machines and equipment in ESSI hospitals. The minister directed that complete data on new X-ray machines and other equipment, along with financial estimates, be presented at the next meeting.

Various proposals for converting Medicare Centers (MCCs) and medical posts to a solar energy system were also discussed. The governing body members approved the conversion of MCCs to solar power to save millions in utility bills and reduce power load shedding. However, an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the failure and malfunctioning of the solar system at the Haripur MCC.

Members also emphasized the need to raise awareness about ESSI’s functions and services through social, electronic, and print media campaigns, as well as organizing seminars. On this occasion, Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan also directed a third-party audit of the ESSI.