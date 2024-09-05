KP govt launches Rs4bn low-cost housing scheme with interest-free loans

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday finalized its plans to launch a low-cost housing scheme for the province’s residents.

The initial phase of the project has allocated Rs4 billion, with interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million being provided to economically disadvantaged individuals. These loans will support construction for those who own 5 marlas of land.

The Housing Department has begun formal preparations for the initiative. Recipients of the loans will be required to repay them in manageable installments over a period of 10 years. It is important to note that loans will be available only to those who have land but lack the financial resources for construction.