Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt launches Rs4bn low-cost housing scheme with interest-free loans

KP govt launches Rs4bn low-cost housing scheme with interest-free loans
Web Desk
11:19 AM | September 05, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday finalized its plans to launch a low-cost housing scheme for the province’s residents.

The initial phase of the project has allocated Rs4 billion, with interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million being provided to economically disadvantaged individuals. These loans will support construction for those who own 5 marlas of land.

The Housing Department has begun formal preparations for the initiative. Recipients of the loans will be required to repay them in manageable installments over a period of 10 years. It is important to note that loans will be available only to those who have land but lack the financial resources for construction.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725512010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024