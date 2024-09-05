KP govt orders transfers of teachers to respective UCs

PESHAWAR - The Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued directives for the transfer of all teachers recruited on a Union Council (UC) basis back to their respective UCs.

According to an official letter, the Chief Minister directed that all teachers, except those covered under the wedlock and spouse policy of the provincial government, be transferred to their original UCs.

The letter emphasized that the order must be implemented within 15 days, with a detailed compliance report to be submitted to the Directorate of Education.

School staff suspended for early closure

On September 4, the Education Department of Peshawar suspended the entire staff of Government Primary School, Azakhel, for closing the school before the designated time.

A memo issued by the District Education Officer (DEO) announced the suspension and the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The committee has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a report within seven days. The DEO stressed that adherence to regulations and ensuring timely attendance and leave are top priorities for the department.