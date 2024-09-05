KP govt to issue endowment fund for welfare of artists

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the establishment of an endowment fund to provide financial support to poverty-stricken artisans associated with various performing and skilled arts.

The Endowment Fund has been launched under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) following special directives from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Adviser to the CM for Tourism and Culture. Applications have been invited from deserving artists and artisans in the province, with the last date for submission set for the 23rd of this month. Details of the assistance are available on the KPCTA website, where the application form can also be downloaded.

Advisor to CM KP for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb formally approved the launch of the fund, acknowledging the artisan community as the custodians of culture and heritage. He emphasized that supporting their creativity and hard work is a priority for the provincial government.

Zahid Chanzeb highlighted that the provincial government is aware of the financial challenges faced by artists and is initiating programs to provide them with financial support and opportunities for the promotion of arts. He added that the establishment of the endowment fund under KPCTA reflects the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to the well-being of arts and artisans.

The Advisor further noted that deserving artists with a domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would directly benefit from this initiative. He directed the Director General of KPCTA to make every effort to encourage and support artists, emphasizing that they are a national asset. He also urged the immediate implementation of the endowment fund to provide timely assistance to deserving artists.

The establishment of the endowment fund has been widely welcomed by the artist community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country, with many expressing their full cooperation with the provincial government in this initiative.