Kundi, Aimal, Durrani discuss worsening law & order in KP

PESHAWAR - Central President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Zahid Akram Khan Durrani called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Wednesday.

Both the leaders visited Governor House in different times and discussed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province. Senator Aimal Wali Khan, congratulated Kundi on his appointment as Governor. The senator also took a visit of various sections of the Governor’s House with Kundi.

Governor Kundi expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province, describing it as extremely troubling and causing irreparable damage. He acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the ANP leadership in the pursuit of peace and emphasized the ongoing efforts to unify political leadership for securing the province’s rights from federation.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the dire state of education in the province, attributing the decline of universities to governmental negligence.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan praised the Governor’s efforts to unite political parties as commendable.

In response, Aimal Wali Khan assured that the ANP will provide all possible support for the rights of the province and for the restoration of peace. Aimal Wali Khan commended the appointment of a dynamic and hardworking Governor and promised the ANP’s cooperation with Kundi.

Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Zahid Akram Durrani also called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed political issues and the current security situation in the province. During the discussion, the Governor expressed his wishes for the recovery of former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani.

He emphasised the necessity of political unity among parties to address the rights and challenges faced by the province.

Kundi criticised the current provincial administration, saying that it has caused irreparable damage to the province.

He highlighted the alarming rise in insecurity, noting that residents in southern districts are now avoiding travel even during the day due to the presence of armed individuals on roads.

Zahid Akram Durrani, supported the Governor’s efforts to connect with political parties, calling it a commendable move.

He also underscored that the increase in insecurity and public issues has made life extremely difficult for the people of the province. Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep concern over reports of police brutality against elected local government representatives.

Governor Kundi called on the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately release all detained local representatives.

Kundi accused the provincial government of becoming desperate and resorting to fascist tactics.

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which had previously established the local government system and promised to strengthen these institutions.

According to Governor Kundi, PTI has now undermined the very local government system it created.

The Governor described the violence against local representatives as a reflection of PTI’s true face and a continuation of the violent mindset seen on May 9.

He said that the Chief Minister has lost the confidence of the assembly, and the assault on elected representatives is a clear indication of the government’s loss of composure.