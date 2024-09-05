LFN hosts meeting to enhance welfare for brick kiln workers, combat harassment

Khanewal - The Labour Facilitation Network (LFN) Khanewal recently held a follow-up meeting at a local restaurant, attended by various NGOs and officials from the Labour Department.

During the meeting, the network reviewed its recent welfare initiatives for brick kiln workers and their families. The session provided an opportunity for member organisations and supporting government departments to offer suggestions and discuss improvements. Bismillah Irum, a member of the Labour Facilitation Network, proposed the formation of a joint anti-harassment committee involving the Labour and Police departments.

She advocated for an awareness campaign and the installation of informational display boards at brick kilns to create a safer working environment for women. Irum also called on the Labour Department to collaborate with the district administration, environment department, district council, and municipal committees to spray water ponds at kilns. This measure aims to prevent dengue outbreaks and protect local labourers and their families from the health risks associated with changing weather conditions.