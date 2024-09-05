LG representatives, police clash in Peshawar protest

PESHAWAR - Local government representatives from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province staged a protest in Peshawar on Tuesday, entering the Red Zone and clashing with the police. According to reports, the protest was organized by the elected representatives to demand the devolution of powers and the release of funds. A large number of representatives participated in the protest, which began at Assembly Chowk.

The situation escalated when the protesters attempted to enter the Red Zone near the Provincial Assembly. Clashes broke out between the protesters and the police as the demonstrators tried to breach police barricades. The protesters blocked Khyber Road, causing significant traffic disruptions on both sides of the road. The protesters claimed that the government’s amendments to the act had undermined their ability to address local issues, despite being elected for this purpose. They complained that a lack of resources had hindered their efforts to implement development initiatives in their regions. The speakers accused the PTI of reneging on its pledge of devolution by stripping 25,000 elected representatives of their authority.

The LG representatives have been demanding funds as many say they cannot even pay the rents and other expenses of their offices. The local representatives were attempting to march towards the Chief Minister’s House during the protest, but the police intervened and prevented them from advancing further. The situation remained tense as the police, with a heavy presence, continued to block the protesters’ advance. Several local representatives were reportedly arrested during the protest, with instances of physical altercations between the protesters and the police. In an attempt to disperse the crowd, the police fired tear gas, filling the area with smoke and further intensifying the situation. The protest at Assembly Chowk and the surrounding area led to significant disruptions in the city.

Mayor Zubair Ali condemned the government’s use of force against the protesters, claiming that at least 25 elected officials were arrested and several others injured. While he emphasized that they did not seek to overthrow the PTI government, he warned that continued government intransigence could lead to province-wide protests.

Ali also revealed that negotiations with the government were underway when the police crackdown began. He insisted that they would not back down from their demands, asserting their determination to address the issue.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also voiced concern over the police action, instructing the Inspector General of Police to release the detained local government representatives. He asserted that the use of force against peaceful demonstrators exposed the true nature of the PTI, showing that the party had lost the trust of the people and could not tolerate opposing views. Awami National Party (ANP) KP president Mian Iftikhar Hussain also visited the protest scene and demanded that the government fulfill the genuine demands of the elected representatives and release the arrestees.