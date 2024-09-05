Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Local politician Sabir Bhetanni shot dead in DI Khan

NEWS WIRE
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A well-known social and political personality of Tank and contractor Sabir Bhetanni was killed by unknown armed motorcyclists here near Bab-e-Dera within the limits of Cantonment Police Station on Wednesday. According to police, unknown armed assailants riding on a motorcycle sprayed Sabir Bhetanni with bullets. As a result, he died on the spot while the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police along with the Rescue 11222 medical teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan for legal formalities. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after the autopsy. The police collected the evidences from the crime scene and started investigation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725512010.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024