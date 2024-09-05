Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz Satti appointed to head FPSC

The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti as the new chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

The appointment follows the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Establishment Division has officially issued a notification confirming the appointment.

The position of FPSC chairman had been vacant since August 2023, leading to delays in the Central Selection Board's proceedings.

Lt. General Satti, who is currently commanding the II Corps of the Pakistan Army, will now take on this new civilian role. The II Corps is one of the key field corps of the Pakistan Army, with its headquarters located in Multan Cantonment, Punjab.