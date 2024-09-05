Minister highlights importance of peace for healthy society

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Hajj, Auqaf, Religious, and Minority Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri highlighted the importance of peace for the development of a healthy society, stressing that peace and order are essential for people of all religions. He also emphasized the role of madrasas as guardians of social values.

He announced that a significant amount has been allocated for Ashra Rehmatul Lilalameen, and 50 crore rupees have been earmarked for the solarization of madrasas, with practical work set to begin once the preparation of PC-1 is completed. Solar energy will be provided to 400 madrasas across 38 districts.

Adnan Qadri expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Muttahida Ulema Board and Quran Board at his office in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Secretary Hajj, Auqaf, Minority and Religious Affairs Adil Siddique, Administrator Auqaf Hamid Kigiani, former Auqaf Minister Qari Roohullah, Chief Khatib Tayyab Qureshi, and members of the Muttahida Ulema Board and Quran Board.

During the meeting, detailed decisions were made regarding the 12 Rabi Ul-Awwal Rahmatullah Lilalameen conference, Ashra Rahmat Lilalameen, the solarization of madrasas, the construction of Quran Mahal in Regi Model Town, the use of fine paper for printing Qurans, and matters related to vaccination and maternal and child health.

Adnan Qadri stated that the construction of Quran Mahal is an important and historical project of the provincial government, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur taking a special interest in it. He added that the Quran Mahal in Regi Model Town will feature Islamic architectural elements, rare books, a library, and separate research centers.