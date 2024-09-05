Minister stresses importance of quality feed for animals growth

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Societies Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has emphasized the importance of providing quality feed to animals for their better growth. He stated that legislation is being drafted to regulate the quality of animal feed, with the Provincial Cabinet approving the Feed Act, which will now be presented in the Provincial Assembly for approval.

He expressed these views during a seminar organized in Peshawar with the joint cooperation of the Center of Animal Nutrition, Livestock and Dairy Development Research, and Dairy Lake Pakistan at the Veterinary Research Institute Peshawar. The seminar focused on addressing the nutritional needs of animals and tackling modern challenges.

Fazal Hakeem Khan participated as the chief guest, with other notable attendees including Provincial Assembly members Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate and Sutan Room, Secretary Livestock Fakhr Alam, Dr. Ijaz Ali, Director General Livestock and Dairy Development (Research), Dr. Asal, Director General Livestock (Extension), and Dr. Khalid Khan, Principal Veterinary Research Institute Peshawar.

Research Officer and co-host of the seminar, Dairy Lake Pakistan Director Marketing Hamad Khan Tareen, along with Dr. Muneeb, Technical Director, Dr. Maham, Regional Marketing Manager Dr. Owais, and Provincial Technical Manager Kamran Khan, also participated.

The seminar aimed to inform farmers in the dairy and livestock sector about the government’s efforts to provide access to various services and products with the best nutrients. It was attended by a large number of farmers, corporate sector representatives, university professors, doctors, and business professionals associated with the dairy and livestock sector.

Participants discussed the importance of optimal and high-quality modern nutrients in increasing animal productivity. They provided detailed insights into Dairy Lake Pakistan’s advanced feed compounds and emphasized the need for access to and use of modern feed compounds to enhance animal growth.

Representatives of Dairy Lake Pakistan engaged in detailed discussions with seminar participants regarding the availability and specifications of their products.