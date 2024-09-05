Thursday, September 05, 2024
Musaddik Malik denies reports about increase in gas tariff

Web Desk
10:30 AM | September 05, 2024
Minister for Petroleum, Musaddik Malik, dismissed reports about an upcoming gas price hike, stating that no such decision has been made by the government.

He also announced plans to introduce a comprehensive package aimed at promoting power consumption, including a seasonal tariff to reduce capacity payments.

Malik further rejected claims that Iran had imposed an $18 billion penalty on Pakistan for delays in the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project. He clarified that after reviewing all relevant documents, there was no mention of this figure. However, he refrained from commenting on the current status of the pipeline project, saying he would consult with the Attorney General before doing so.

Meanwhile, gas supply disruptions have severely affected five districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, leading to a major shortage. This has forced residents to queue at local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops, where prices have significantly increased due to the crisis.

