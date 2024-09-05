Thursday, September 05, 2024
Muzaffargarh DC stresses quality education in schools

APP
September 05, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH   -   Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali on Wednesday emphasised the importance of ensuring the provision of quality education in schools across the district. According to the DC office, during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, the DC inspected the emergency ward, dialysis centre and various other departments. He met with the doctors and paramedical staff, stressing that their attendance during duty hours and the provision of the best medical facilities are top priorities. Later, the DC visited the Centre of Excellence Boys School. He inspected the classrooms and reviewed the teaching and learning process. On this occasion, the DC stated that ensuring the provision of quality education in schools should be a key focus. “Provision of quality education should be ensured in the schools,” the DC said, underscoring the importance of improving the educational standards in the district.

