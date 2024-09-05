National Assembly briefed on rail collaborations, ML-1 progress

The National Assembly was informed on Thursday about potential collaborations with countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to enhance Pakistan Railways’ services.

During the Question Hour, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan shared that significant progress has been made on the ML-1 project, aimed at upgrading rail infrastructure. He assured that the government is committed to improving both passenger and freight rail services.

Khan also updated the House on the construction of a specialized Cancer Hospital in Islamabad, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of the current fiscal year. The hospital, with a 200-bed capacity at PIMS, will cater to various types of cancer patients requiring indoor admission.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain addressed the issue of declining Sikh pilgrim visits to the Kartarpur Corridor, attributing the decrease to restrictions imposed by India. He emphasized that there are no barriers from Pakistan's side.

Additionally, Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik briefed the House on the consistent payments made by the federal government for hydel profits and water usage charges. Over the past decade, 216 billion rupees have been paid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73.45 billion rupees to Punjab, and 6.4 billion rupees to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The session was later adjourned and will resume tomorrow at 11 a.m.