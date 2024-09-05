Nawaz calls for unconditional talks with all parties: Sanaullah

Days after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) denied reports of receiving instructions from its leader to initiate talks with opposition parties, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated that Nawaz Sharif seeks unconditional dialogue with all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In an interview with a local TV channel, Sanaullah mentioned that this stance was previously conveyed to PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly. His remarks came just two days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif firmly denied that Nawaz had given any specific directions to engage with the opposition. Asif had emphasized that no negotiations with PTI would progress unless they apologized for the violent incidents of May 9.

The Defence Minister also criticized PTI, revealing that the Prime Minister had previously suggested a "charter of economy" to the party, but neither Imran Khan nor his ministers responded.

During the interview, Sanaullah highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an offer for unconditional talks to all parties two weeks ago. He further noted that Nawaz Sharif had called for all stakeholders to come together to resolve the country's crises, a stance he reiterated during a recent meeting with PML-N's leadership.

Sanaullah also urged PTI to adopt a more cooperative attitude to make any potential talks productive.

These statements from PML-N leaders come amid reports that the party had approached Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai to facilitate discussions with PTI. Achakzai, who leads the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan, was reportedly nominated by PTI leader Imran Khan to engage in talks with the ruling coalition.

Sanaullah confirmed conversations with Achakzai and mentioned that the PkMAP chief was open to moving forward with the dialogue. He reiterated PML-N's commitment to democracy and dialogue to resolve political challenges.

Regarding the recent resignation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal from parliament over the deteriorating situation in Balochistan, Sanaullah acknowledged it might be difficult for Mengal to reverse his decision immediately. Despite a government delegation meeting with Mengal to address his grievances, the BNP-M chief remained firm in his decision.

Sanaullah assured that resolving issues in Balochistan remains a top priority and emphasized the importance of Mengal's presence in parliament for the province's representation.