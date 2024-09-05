No intention to withdraw resignation, says Mengal after meetings with lawmakers

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday refused to take U-Turn on his resignation from the National Assembly (NA. The BNP-M leader tendered his resignation over ‘prevailing situation’ in Balochistan on Tuesday. Though the government and opposition members assured the politician of addressing his grievances he refused to tack back the decision.

“I have no intention to withdraw [my] resignation,” the veteran lawmaker said while speaking to journalists after meeting a government delegation, which was headed by Adviser to Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah.

The delegation — which also comprises Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Usman Badiani, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Khalid Magsi — assured Mengal of addressing his grievances and asked him to withdraw his resignation.

However, the BNP-M chief said they tried to convince him, but instead “I convinced them”. During the meeting, Mengal said, he raised issues regarding Balochistan’s exploitation, missing persons, and unfair distribution of resources.

Talking to media after meeting the BNP-M chief, Sanaullah said that the former had been asked to change his mind and remain part of parliament. “He [Mengal] has always spoken about the rights of his province.”

The PML-N stalwart further said that the concerns raised by the seasoned politician would be conveyed to relevant authorities, while the requests he made would be taken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The veteran lawmaker should continue his struggle within the ambit of Constitution and law,” the PM’s aide said, adding that the government committee “filed a review petition with the politician” which according to him would be considered. He hoped that Mengal would approve the “review petition” and withdraw his resignation.

For his part, Khalid Magsi — a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — said that his fellow members agreed on a “plan” given by Rana Sanaullah and hoped that “it will bring good results in the coming days”.

On the other hand, a delegation of the opposition alliance, headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Asad Qaiser also met Sardar Akhtar Mengal and asked the same.

Speaking to journalists, Qaiser — the former NA speaker — said Mengal assured them of “thinking and consulting in this regard”, adding that the latter would attend the opposition alliance’s meeting and apprised them of his decision. Furthermore, Qaiser said that they were making attempts to summon ‘All Parties Conference’ on Balochistan issues.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that a committee has been formed to meet with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Speaking on the floor of the House, he said that the committee, comprising Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Mohammad Usman Badini, and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, had been tasked with persuading Sardar Akhtar Mengal to resolve the issue through negotiations.

He said Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s father had significant contributions to Pakistan’s development. Sardar Akhtar Mengal tendered his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In response to concerns raised by an MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it was agreed with the Chief Minister to resolve differences through dialogue.

Acknowledging the presence of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa he called for cooperation in addressing the electricity theft issue. He assured that load shedding would be eliminated with the ending of electricity theft in the area.

He said that inflation has decreased to 9.6%, single digit and exports have risen by 14% compared to the previous year due to the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) targets, he expressed confidence that the government was on track to meet its targets. The minister said that the trade deficit was decreasing and Pakistan’s economy had been protected from the looming threat of default.