No talks with PTI members found involved in May 9 vandalism: Talal

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that no discussion would be made with those members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who found involved in May 9 vandalism. Those PTI members who found attacking on security institutions, we are not interested to hold talks with them, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI leaders have habit to change the statement on important issues, he said. The PTI politics of agitation is the main hindrance in talks process, he stated. Commenting on resignation matter of senior leader of Balochistan, he said all the matters of public interest would be settled down through talks. Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA), Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), will have to face punishment for attacking national institutions on May 9. “No NRO will be given to PTI for attacking on security institutions,” he said while talking to a private television channel. We have invited the PTI on many occasions to discuss public issues at the forum of parliament but their party leaders are refusing to initiate dialogue with the government, he added. He made it clear that no relief would be given to the leaders of Imran’s party on May 9 vandalism. The leaders of PTI could initiate dialogue anytime with the government to discuss public interest matters, he said.

Commenting on Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from the assembly, he said the incumbent government is taking keen interest in resolving Balochistan issues. He said that federal government has helped Balochistan farmers community by releasing a heavy amount for solar system. He said that all genuine issues of the province would be addressed in consultation with the leaders of Balochistan. He said, “We have also invited Akhtar Mengal for talks on Balochistan issues.”