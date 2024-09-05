OGDCL joins UN Global Compact to promote SDGs

ISLAMABAD - Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading oil and gas exploration company, on Wednesday announced its official membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, to promote sustainable development and ethical corporate governance and create a better world.

By joining the UNGC, OGDCL aligns with a global network of over 17,000 companies and 4,000 non-business participants committed to creating a sustainable future. As part of the initiative, OGDCL will engage with a global network of companies and organisations united by a shared vision of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This membership reaffirmed OGDCL’s commitment to embedding the UNGC’s ten universally recognized principles into its strategic and operational frameworks. These principles focus on human rights protection, fair labor practices, environmental stewardship, and anti-corruption measures.

As a member of this global initiative, OGDCL will actively engage with companies and organizations worldwide to share knowledge, resources, and best practices. This collaboration will enhance OGDCL’s efforts in corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate entity. OGDCL is committed to integrating sustainability into its core operations, advancing global sustainability, and positively impacting the communities and ecosystems it serves.