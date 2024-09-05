Olive cultivation to boost Pakistan’s economy, make farmers prosperous

Olive oil holds significant potential to generate the much-needed foreign exchange for Pakistan, as its global demand is surging with each passing day. Pakistan’s climate is suitable for high-quality olive oil, enabling farmers to grab the lucrative international market.

Outlining the potential of olive cultivation in Pakistan, Dr. Zahid, an agricultural economist, told WealthPK that Pakistan had vast tracts of land for olive cultivation. Our climatic conditions will help us in this industry, but first, we must train our farmers.

He said owing to its healthy properties, the global demand for olive oil is skyrocketing. As an agricultural country, olive cultivation can put us on the map as a major player in the olive oil market.

“Given the agricultural patterns and the country’s environmental conditions, we can create a thriving olive oil industry, which will strengthen the national economy and shore up the financial standing of our farmers.

“We have to ensure that the small-scale farmers benefit from the olive oil boom, as they have been struggling for years to survive. Policymakers should adopt cooperative models to empower them. We must put in place arrangements enabling such farmers to access modern equipment and cutting-edge training.”

Similarly, Zahid said the farmers must be taught how to establish market linkages that will help them boost their sales. Besides, the government has to ensure value-addition arrangements at the village level to harness the full potential of the olive oil sector.

Discussing the current challenges and opportunities with WealthPK, Amin Malik, an olive oil dealer, said direct access to the market and lack of the required infrastructure were two major challenges facing the olive oil sector. By conducting research, improving our irrigation system, and training our farmers, we can grab a piece of the pie in the international olive oil market.

“As a developing nation, the consumer behavior is also evolving in Pakistan, with people saying goodbye to the traditional edible oils and making olive oil a part of their lives. This demand is a strong foundation for the olive oil exports. Despite lacking modern facilities, the quality of olives being produced in Pakistan is on a par with the international standards,” he said.

Talking about the key markets for Pakistani olive oil, he said the European and Middle Eastern countries were prime areas for high-quality olive oil. Exports to these markets can bolster our agriculture sector and attract the youth who are hesitant to adopt this segment as a profession. Besides, we can also join hands with the Chinese entrepreneurs to add value to olive oil, as they are capable of meeting international demands due to their modern approaches.

“It is crucial for us to establish world-class brands, which can be achieved by participating in the international food exhibitions. Only strong brand identities can solidify our position in the international market,” he added.

Ahtisham, a farmer, said he would opt for olive cultivation if the government gave him incentives and technical assistance. He said the days when one could survive without government assistance were long gone.

He said rapid changes made it difficult for the farmers to experiment with new crops due to the unbridled inflation. Our agriculture sector is staying afloat only due to the tireless efforts of farmers, rather than any government policies.